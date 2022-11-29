Steelers running back Najee Harris left Monday night’s win over the Colts with an abdominal injury and his status was one topic of interest at head coach Mike Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday.

Tomlin didn’t have much to say in response to that interest, however. Tomlin was asked if he has long-term concern about Harris and said he didn’t have much to say about the running back so soon after the game.

“Not as I sit here right now,” Tomlin said, via Adam Bittner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But I don’t have a lot of information as I sit here right now.”

Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland put up 90 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, so the Steelers were able to move the ball on the ground without Harris on Monday night. Practice reports over the next few days should provide more of a clue about Harris’ availability for Week 13.

Mike Tomlin: I don’t have a lot of information about Najee Harris’ status originally appeared on Pro Football Talk