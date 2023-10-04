Mike Tomlin doesn't rule out future changes to coaching

Steelers fans who desperately want to see offensive coordinator Matt Canada blamed for the team's struggles could eventually get their wish.

Asked on Tuesday about potential changes to coaching, including specifically the person calling the offensive plays, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said, "Not at this juncture, no."

That's significant. As Myles Simmons pointed out during Wednesday's PFT Live, Tomlin isn't bashful about being blunt. He's the guy who said, "Never say never, but never" when linked to the job at USC. By saying "not at this juncture," Tomlin implies that it could happen at some future juncture — and that he knows it.

Tomlin also said that coaching has been "not good enough."

"I'm always looking at that, but obviously based on the result of that last game, certainly," he said.

The biggest issue, as Tomlin said, is physicality. He saw the Texans having a lower pad level than the Steelers, making Tomlin believe the Steelers need to practice more frequently in pads.

The desire for physicality also could prompt, in my own view, Tomlin to ask for running back Najee Harris to get more touches. While he doesn't have the same burst as Jaylen Warren, Harris runs with a purpose and resolve and violence that could inspire the rest of the team to play the same way.

They'll need more from Harris and Warren, if quarterback Kenny Pickett misses Sunday's game against the Ravens with a knee injury. And the juncture for change could arrive after the Ravens game, given that the Steelers have a bye in Week 6.