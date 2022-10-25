Mike Tomlin discussed Eagles defensive front, defending Jalen Hurts and Steelers injury update

The Eagles and Steelers are set for an in-state matchup in Week 8, with Pittsburgh making the trip across Pennsylvania for a matchup against Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

After an ugly loss to the Dolphins on Sunday night, Tomlin met with the local media to discuss his team’s matchup with the Eagles and the task.

Tomlin discussed Philadelphia’s talented defensive line and Jalen Hurts’ athleticism and provided an update on Pittsburgh’s injury status.

Tomlin on Eagles defensive line

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis provided new life to Fletcher Cox, and Tomlin had high praise for Philadelphia’s defensive front.

Mike Tomlin had a lot of praise for the Eagles' defensive front, especially on the inside. Said it is "tough sledding" going up against Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Jordan Davis. #Steelers — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 25, 2022

Tomlin on defending Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s early in the process, but the Steelers will likely make some adjustments in defending Hurts without T.J. Watt.

Mike Tomlin when asked if he's liked any progress in his defense: "We've got to get more pressure on the quarterback. Particularly when you're faced with a challenge this week from a mobility standpoint." #Steelers — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 25, 2022

Tomlin on Steelers injuries

Mike Tomlin on #Steelers injuries to start the week: Levi Wallace – shoulder injury puts status in question

Josh Jackson – early participation, but should be back

TJ Watt/Calvin Austin – "Highly unlikely" for their return from IR this week. — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 25, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire