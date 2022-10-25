Mike Tomlin discussed Eagles defensive front, defending Jalen Hurts and Steelers injury update

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles and Steelers are set for an in-state matchup in Week 8, with Pittsburgh making the trip across Pennsylvania for a matchup against Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

After an ugly loss to the Dolphins on Sunday night, Tomlin met with the local media to discuss his team’s matchup with the Eagles and the task.

Tomlin discussed Philadelphia’s talented defensive line and Jalen Hurts’ athleticism and provided an update on Pittsburgh’s injury status.

Tomlin on Eagles defensive line

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis provided new life to Fletcher Cox, and Tomlin had high praise for Philadelphia’s defensive front.

Tomlin on defending Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s early in the process, but the Steelers will likely make some adjustments in defending Hurts without T.J. Watt.

Tomlin on Steelers injuries

