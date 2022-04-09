Mike Tomlin “devastated and at a loss for words” after death of Dwayne Haskins

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has released a statement on the sudden and shocking death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was hit by a car and killed this morning in Florida.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins was in Florida with several teammates, where the Steelers’ skill position players had been working out together before the official start of the team’s offseason program.

The Steelers signed Haskins last year and he spent the season on their roster after previously being a first-round draft pick in Washington and a star quarterback at Ohio State.

