The Cowboys have not decided on a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but it doesn’t sound like their choice is a matter of serious concern for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team will decide between Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush after watching them practice this week. While they’re doing that, Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers will be preparing themselves to face a player they know will be in the lineup.

“I know Ezekiel Elliott has a lot of our attention and preparation and rightfully so. . . . Common sense tells you he’ll be a central figure in your game plan,” Tomlin said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today.

The Steelers are allowing just over 96 rushing yards per game, but the Ravens racked up 265 yards on the ground in last Sunday’s win. If the results are closer to their usual standard, the Cowboys are going to need any quarterback they choose to make some plays.

Mike Tomlin on Cowboys QB: Ezekiel Elliott has a lot of our attention originally appeared on Pro Football Talk