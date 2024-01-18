Mike Tomlin confirms Kenny Pickett will regain QB1 role with one caveat

As in the seasons since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a quarterback quandary. But one thing is certain: Kenny Pickett will regain his role as QB1.

It comes with an asterisk, though. Mike Tomlin said in his season-wrap press conference that there will be a quarterback competition.

“He will be challenged,” he said.

We’re months away from seeing who, besides Pickett, will be in that competition. It’s also unknown how serious Tomlin is about the process. He said there was a competition during Pickett’s rookie season but there never truly was — it was Mitch Trubisky’s job to lose.

