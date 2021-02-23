Mike Tomlin confirms that he contracted COVID-19

Mike Tomlin confirmed on Monday that he contracted COVID-19.

The 48-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers head coach responded to earlier reports of his diagnosis in a tweet. He wrote that he is in good health and that his symptoms are "minimal."

"I want to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern for my health," Tomlin wrote. "Luckily I have had minimal symptoms and I'm thankful to be in good health. I want to thank those media professionals who knew about my situation and respected my privacy. It is very much appreciated.

"I'll be back in the office soon while I continue to work virtually from home. Thanks for your support and well wishes!"

Mike Tomlin is working from home after contracting COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported Tomlin's diagnosis. The Steelers declined to confirm the report but did tell NFL Network that staffers were sent home from the team facility last week after multiple coronavirus tests came back positive.

Nobody else on the Steelers has confirmed a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

