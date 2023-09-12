Mike Tomlin confirms Cam Heyward will have groin surgery

The Steelers are going to be without defensive end Cam Heyward for a while.

A report on Monday indicated Heyward suffered a groin injury in the team's season-opening loss to the 49ers and that he might need to have surgery to repair it. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Heyward will be having an operation at his Tuesday press conference. Tomlin said that a full timetable for how long Heyward will not be available until after he has surgery.

Tomlin said it is a "significant" loss for the defense and that filling the void Heyward leaves in the defense will take more than one person. Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, and Armon Watts are all players who could factor into the team's plans.

A picture of how the Steelers will move forward without Heyward will begin to take shape against the Browns this week.