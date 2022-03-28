Mike Tomlin is comfortable with the QBs on roster but not opposed to adding to the room

The Steelers haven’t had quarterback uncertainty since drafting Ben Roethlisberger with the 11th overall choice in 2004. Roethlisberger’s retirement has the team back there for the first time in almost two decades.

“I’m really excited by it. I’m energized by it,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I love the anxiety associated with uncertainty. I think it brings the best out in me, and I think it’s going to bring the best out in us. At least I’m hopeful that it will.”

The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract, and his 50 career starts has him as the favorite to win the job. Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph remain on the roster, too, and are expected to compete for the job.

The Steelers have not hidden the scouting work they have done on the 2022 draft prospects at the position either.

“I’m comfortable with the talent that we have at the position now, and that’s not saying that I’m not open to add to it as we move forward,” Tomlin said.

The quarterbacks each will get a fair shot at the job with no timetable on naming a starter, Tomlin said.

“We will know when we are there,” Tomlin said.

