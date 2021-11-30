Mike Tomlin: Changes will be subtle in nature, but hopefully significant in a positive way

In the aftermath of Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Bengals, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team is “open to changes” in order to rebound from that loss and the three-game winless streak they carry into this Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The topic of changes came up again during Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference. Tomlin said that the team will not make changes just for the sake of making them, but added that the one the thing the Steelers “can’t do is continue to do the same things you’ve been doing and expect a different result.”

“We’re open to some schematic changes,” Tomlin said. “We’re open to some personnel changes, obviously. They won’t be drastic in nature. Probably more subtle in nature, but hopefully significant. Significant in a positive way.”

Tomlin didn’t make any mention of specific changes that the team is looking into for this week’s game, so we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see what’s different about the 5-5-1 club

