Mike Tomlin calls Dolphins “a very capable group”

The Steelers are 2-4, so they can’t take anything for granted.

But coach Mike Tomlin wanted to make sure his players were taking this week seriously, even though they’re playing a team that’s had even less luck (and much less intent).

Via Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Tomlin referred to the Dolphins as “a very capable group” with “talented people at every level.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This should stand as evidence that professional football coaches watch tape closer than the rest of us.

“They’re a professional football outfit, you know?” Tomlin said (though phrasing it that way invites debate). “There’s a fine line in our game between winning every game and losing every game. Look at how our games have unfolded.

“We’ve lost a significant number of games by very small margin but they’re losses nonetheless, so that’s just life in the National Football League.”

The Steelers have three single-digit losses this year, so they know all about small margins, but even their common opponents with the Dolphins show the differences between them. The two teams have each faced to the Chargers (the Steelers won by seven, the Dolphins lost by 20), lost to the Patriots (Steelers by 30, Dolphins by 43), as well as the Ravens (Steelers by three in overtime, the Dolphins by 49).

So while Dolphins have their own struggles, Tomlin’s also sending a message to his own guys that they’re still not that far removed from what’s going on there.