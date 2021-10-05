Mike Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger has “hip issues”

Tom Brady‘s stunning longevity has caused many to forget that 39-year-old quarterbacks experience 39-year-old things. That’s precisely what’s happening to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Via Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Roethlisberger is “has some hip issues.”

It’s unclear whether this means issues with each hip, or multiple issues with one hip. Regardless, when considering his age, the wear and tear he’s suffered in the past, and the pounding he’s taking now, it’s a problem. And it likely won’t get any better.

Roethlisberger suffered a left pectoral injury in a Week Two loss to the Raiders.

The Steelers have now lost three games in a row after starting 1-0. They host the Broncos on Sunday in what seems to be as close to a must-win game that there ever can be in October.

