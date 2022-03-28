Giants co-owner John Mara said on Sunday that he supports a change to overtime rules for the postseason, but that he’s “not confident” that there’s enough support to get the 24 ownership votes needed to enact any alteration to the rules.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a member of the Competition Committee with Mara and he also addressed the possibility of a change on Sunday. Tomlin sounded a bit more optimistic about the chances of the league taking action.

“I’m sure that we’ll find some resolution to address it,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “The final proposal that we all rally around I think will be determined here in the next couple of days. I think everybody has a desire to address the issues. We have a couple proposals on the floor. I’m sure will narrow that and hopefully come to some resolution while we’re here.”

One of the two proposals calls for both teams to get a possession under any circumstances while the other one would allow the first team with the ball to end the game by following a touchdown with a two-point conversion. The Competition Committee hasn’t endorsed either proposal, but Tomlin said that he thinks “simplicity is best” because you don’t want to be explaining rules to your team heading into an overtime session.

Mike Tomlin believes “we’ll find some resolution” on OT changes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk