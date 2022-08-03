Mike Tomlin on being 'a full-time Instagram participant now'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discusses how his team has looked during training camp. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
In bringing on Anthony Barr, the Cowboys are adding a veteran presence and yet another former first-round selection to their linebacker corps.
The NFL announced Wednesday that it was appealing the six-game suspension of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, seeking a tougher penalty under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Now comes word, via multiple reports, that the league wants an indefinite suspension of at least a year for Watson as well as a fine. Under the six-game suspension [more]
Penn State adds former Cleveland Browns draft pick to football staff as analyst
Master Teague will get a second chance in the NFL after being picked up by the Steelers.
Matt Harmon kicks off his 2022 fantasy projections series with some intriguing quarterbacks.
When Chloe Kelly whipped off her top to celebrate England’s Euros trophy winning goal, she could not have known the impact of a simple act. But in revealing her sports bra, to a packed out Wembley and millions watching on TV, the 24-year-old brokered a much-needed conversation around bras and breasts in sport.
New Orleans Saints rookie Trevor Penning's day ended early on Wednesday after his third post-whistle scuffle in as many days.
According to Pittsburgh reports, Mitch Trubisky's performance is sliding in training camp.
Packers punt returners were having a hell of a time catching punts from the JUGS machine on Tuesday. Now we know why.
49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider revealed what Kyle Shanahan said after a [air pf scuffles broke out at Tuesday's practice.
The WWE has announced that following her actions after losing at SummerSlam, former UFC Champion and Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey has been suspended and fined. After losing one of the biggest matches of her career to Liv Morgan at SummerSlam, Rousey was understandably upset. To make matters worse, Rousey had a legitimate reason to be mad with a questionable referee call leading to her loss. However, what Rousey wasn't allowed to do, per the WWE, is physically take her anger out on WW
Why were the Dolphins severely punished for tampering with Tom Brady while the ex-Patriots quarterback got off scot-free? Here's what the NFL rulebook tells us.
The young offensive tackle hasn't been seen at Bears training camp for a week.
The Steelers quarterback battle is really heating up.
Gary Lineker says he will not be “bullied” into censoring himself on Twitter after mocking the “ludicrous” furore sparked by a pun he made about Chloe Kelly’s celebration of the goal that secured European Championship glory for England Women.
All the best in a speedy recovery to an all-around great guy.
Brandon Aiyuk, who worked out extensively with Trey Lance in the offseason, is already seeing signs of growth in the way the quarterback throws the football.
While there's no denying that Metcalf deserves every bit of his $72 million contract extension, it may be difficult for Seattle to maximize his value given the team's poor quarterback situation.
On Monday, lawyer Tony Buzbee said he has nothing to say about the NFL’s process for imposing discipline on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Thursday, he’ll have plenty to say, apparently. Buzbee has called a press conference for 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. The stated purpose is “to update the public on the status of [more]
There is still work to do with quarterback Trey Lance and his wideouts before the 49ers open the regular season.