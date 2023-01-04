The Steelers got the results they needed in Week 17 to remain alive in the playoff chase, but advancing to the postseason won’t be as easy as beating the Browns and moving on to the Wild Card round.

Getting a win is one of three things that need to happen. They also need the Dolphins and Patriots to lose or tie their games with the Jets and Bills, respectively, in order to celebrate a playoff berth. All three games will be taking place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that his team won’t be paying any more attention to the scoreboard than they would during a game in September.

“That happens every weekend,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “It’s just less relevant to us in Week 1 and Week 2, but every week when you kick off at 1 p.m., there’s another game going on, and the outcome of that game could affect your positioning. I’m one to usually carry urgency from Week 1 through the end so that I’m not living in that world. I just think it’s the scarcity in our game, in football. You get 17 opportunities to state a case for yourself, and it’s my job to continually educate our guys on the significance of that, not only now, but continually. And we have. So, we acknowledge where we are, we acknowledge we had a lot to do with it, we’re willing to lay in the bed that we’ve made. But more importantly than that, we’re going to stay focused on the work that we have an opportunity to affect. And that’s the world that we live in this week.”

While the Steelers don’t control their fate, there’s not much value to paying attention to the other results. If they don’t win, they have no chance of advancing so that’s really the only result for them to worry about Sunday.

Mike Tomlin: There’s always other games, we’ll stay focused on ours originally appeared on Pro Football Talk