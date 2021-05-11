Mike Tirico feels pretty comfortable with Ryan Fitzpatrick as Washington's QB

Tirico feels pretty comfortable with Ryan Fitzpatrick as WFT's QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There are generally two different ways to examine the scenario in which Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team in 2021.

The first is that Fitzpatrick is the perfect bridge quarterback. He's a veteran with tons of experience, a gunslinging mentality and a track record for pulling a rabbit out of a hat from time to time. The other is that Fitzpatrick's ceiling is a journeyman quarterback that plays in spurts and has often been replaced by someone else.

While some may doubt Fitzpatrick, NBC Sports' Mike Tirico never will. Speaking on the Washington Football Talk Podcast, Tirico is choosing to believe that Fitzpatrick will work in Washington.

“Do you doubt Fitzmagic?” Tirico question. "You can’t do it."

The longtime NFL broadcaster noted that he does understand where the argument against the quarterback stems from. Some see the fact that he is on his ninth team as a testament to his inability to prove his worth as a starting passer in the NFL.

Tirico, however, is looking at that journey from a different angle. Fitzpatrick has left his mark in each city he's gone to and shown an ability to adapt and still impress. That's a positive to him.

“There’s a reason he’s played in so many places right? But he’s darn good," Tirico said. "He has a stretch every year that he does a good job.”

Additionally, some may point to the fact that Fitzpatrick was pushed out of the starting role in 2020 with the Dolphins and replaced by Tua Tagovailoa despite the latter displaying obvious growing pains that may have prevented Miami from making the playoffs.

Again, Tirico won't use that as evidence against Fitzpatrick. In that case, it wasn't about Fitzpatrick playing poorly but rather Miami making a decision that it wanted its rookie quarterback to get experience.

“You think about Miami last year, he didn’t come out because he wasn’t playing well," Tirico said. "He came out because it was Tua time.”

Evaluating Washington's situation in 2021, Tirico sees Fitzpatrick as a solid fit for the team.

His ability to become comfortable while moving around the league is a plus as he joins a new organization. There has been enough "good" over the years to show that he is more than capable of making the throws necessary to expand Washington's offense and work within the system. And, it's not as if Washington has a future of the franchise quarterback waiting in the wings to replace him.

“I don’t think he’s going to be the issue or the problem that holds back this team this year," Tirico said.

“I kind of feel pretty comfortable with Ryan."

That's something Washington hopes will be the case in 2021, as quarterback has been a position in recent years that has halted the team from potentially reaching a new level.

Fitzpatrick may not be an all-level talent or the flashiest acquisition, but Tirico is a believer that Fitzmagic will be on full display in Washington this upcoming season.

“I’d feel really comfortable with him as a quarterback. I like what he did," Tirico said. "So I don’t think that’s going to be your problem, at least at the start of the season.”