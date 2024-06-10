Mike the Tiger from LSU is the most famous college mascot, study says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent study found that Mike the Tiger is the most memorable college mascot in the country.
OLBG, a sports betting website, ranked college mascots based on how forgettable or unforgettable they were from the results of a quiz.
“Using results from the quiz website Sporcle, the data found that LSU’s Mike the Tiger is the most memorable college mascot in the country. A whopping 89.80% of sports fans could name the iconic tiger,” according to OLBG.
Standford University’s mascot, The Tree, came in second with 87.90% of fans naming it. According to the study, Otto the Orange from Syracuse University came in third with 87.40%.
The most memorable mascots in college sports, according to OLBG
Mike the Tiger from LSU
The Tree from Standford University
Otto the Orange from Syracuse University
Big Red from Western Kentucky University
The Mountaineer from West Virginia University
Sparty from Michigan State University
War Eagle from Auburn University
Sooner Schooner from the University of Oklahoma
Uga from the University of Georgia
Osceola and Renegade from Florida State University
