Mike the Tiger from LSU is the most famous college mascot, study says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent study found that Mike the Tiger is the most memorable college mascot in the country.

OLBG, a sports betting website, ranked college mascots based on how forgettable or unforgettable they were from the results of a quiz.

“Using results from the quiz website Sporcle, the data found that LSU’s Mike the Tiger is the most memorable college mascot in the country. A whopping 89.80% of sports fans could name the iconic tiger,” according to OLBG.

Standford University’s mascot, The Tree, came in second with 87.90% of fans naming it. According to the study, Otto the Orange from Syracuse University came in third with 87.40%.

The most memorable mascots in college sports, according to OLBG

Mike the Tiger from LSU The Tree from Standford University Otto the Orange from Syracuse University Big Red from Western Kentucky University The Mountaineer from West Virginia University Sparty from Michigan State University War Eagle from Auburn University Sooner Schooner from the University of Oklahoma Uga from the University of Georgia Osceola and Renegade from Florida State University

