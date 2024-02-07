Mike Thomas left an impact on numerous athletes through Evansville Basketball Club

EVANSVILLE — Mike Thomas never coached a game of high school basketball. Yet, his influence on the sport was felt throughout Southwestern Indiana for multiple generations.

Thomas was involved with Evansville AAU, later named Evansville Basketball Club, in some capacity for 33 years, both as head coach and club president. It's estimated over 150 of his former players earned college scholarships at various levels. That includes some of the biggest names in the area during the 1980s and 90s.

It was only a fraction of the impact he left on his players.

More: UE, USI men's basketball enter home stretch exceeding preseason expectations

Thomas died last Thursday in Owensboro, Kentucky, at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife, Lorie.

"Mike Thomas had a special presence about him," said Clint Keown. "His love for the game of basketball touched so many local kids in this area. We were “his boys” and he treated each of us like a son. He taught us the game of basketball but more importantly, he taught us how to be men. I will forever be grateful for him giving me the opportunity to play for him."

Thomas began his coaching career at the C.K. Newsome Center before joining Evansville AAU as an assistant in 1984. He eventually took over the program and was head coach/president from 1988-2003. After stepping aside as coach, Thomas remained the club president until 2015. Evansville Basketball Club ended two years later.

Former Evansville Basketball Club president Mike Thomas

His AAU teams and organization amassed over 1,500 wins and were finalists in the AAU National Tournament five times. Thomas was inducted into the Evansville Greater Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

"Mike is a great man who cares about all of his players,” Cheaney told the Courier & Press in 2016. “He always wanted us to succeed through basketball, but more importantly he wanted us to succeed in life. I really appreciated everything he did for me.”

Some former players were a who's who from the area: Calbert Cheaney, Walter McCarty, Jeff Anderson, Travis Trice, Matt Sisley, Brent Kell, Chris Lowery, Andy Elkins, Ryan Owens, Parrish Casebier, Kyle Anslinger, Dave Hinton, Kyle Kuric and Keown. The list went on with roughly 80 playing at the Division I level.

South Spencer coach Aaron Thompson joined the AAU program as an assistant during his junior year of college. He later took over day-to-day operations and coaching duties until 2012. Thompson recalled a tournament in Louisville in 2002 when Evansville Basketball Club had a talented team. Towards the end of the night, two college coaches sat to watch their game.

"I asked who they were there to watch play," said Thompson. "One turned around and said, 'Nobody in particular. We saw your uniforms and knew we could watch a game the way it's supposed to be played.' (Mike) wasn't necessarily the best in-game coach, but he was one of the best motivators and just a great people person. He had the ability to talk to people in a way that made you want to be better."

In addition to coaching, Thomas could be seen on the sidelines of University of Evansville and University of Southern Indiana men's basketball for his freelance sports photography business. Upon his passing, several former players posted on social media how Thomas impacted them beyond the court.

Keown remembers Thomas cracking jokes with former Indiana coach Bob Knight in his office. The former Memorial star had been invited to campus for a visit going into his sophomore year, but his parents had to work. Thomas took him.

"Coach Thomas was much more than a basketball coach to me," said Keown. "He was a father figure. I'll miss him and our talks."

Sisley was a member of the Evansville AAU team with Cheaney and Anderson when it was coached by Brad Fraser. Thomas acted more as the general manager but played a role in recruiting kids to the team when there weren't many like it. Sisley, who played at Southeast Missouri State, says Thomas helped show him a path through college recruiting.

Vote: Who was the Courier & Press high school Athlete of the Week for Jan. 29-Feb. 3?

What made him different though was how much he kept in touch over the years. Sisley just met with Thomas on Jan. 27 at the Heritage Hills versus South Spencer game. It was like that with other former players too at various schools around Evansville.

"He always kept up with my sons and asked how everything was going," said Sisley. "It was like that over the years. Once he got a hold of you as a coach, he never let go. He used basketball as a vehicle to help kids. That's what I think rocked everybody's world when he left. He gave a kid from a Southern Indiana school out of the city an avenue to be seen. I owe him a great deal of gratitude."

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on X (formerly Twitter) @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville basketball community remembers Mike Thomas, who died at 72