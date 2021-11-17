Mike Thibault signs multi-year extension with Washington Mystics

Mike Thibault signs multi-year extension with Mystics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Mystics announced that Mike Thibault has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain the franchise's head coach and general manager.

Thibault has directed the team for the past nine seasons, resulting in seven playoff berths, two WNBA Finals appearances and a WNBA Championship in 2019. He was named the head coach and general manager before the 2013 season.

“After our last two years with the pandemic and injuries, I am looking forward to getting back to a full, healthy team,” Thibault said in a release. “I am excited for the offseason and what we can do to reset our team.”

The 71-year-old head coach's contract expired this offseason, according to Ava Wallace of the Washington Post. Despite two seasons with underwhelming finishes in the standings and an MVP on the shelf, the organization decided to retain the winningest head coach in WNBA history.

This offseason, he is hoping that he can reset the Mystics' culture to get back to being a championship contender.

It has been known for a handful of seasons that Thibault has an agreement with owner Ted Leonsis and team governor Sheila Johnson to set up when Thibault was to step away from the coaching role. The topic was revisited at the end of the 2021 season after he missed some time for testing positive for the coronavirus. His son, and associate head coach, Eric Thibault stepped into the top role for the final games. For now, the older Thibault is content for the long-term and getting back to fighting for a championship.

Mike Thibault has accumulated 357 wins in the WNBA. Bill Laimbeer is in second place at 306 wins and the only other coach to reach 300 wins.

Mike Thibault will retain his coaching staff this offseason as well. Eric Thibault remains the associate head coach. Assistant coach LaToya Sanders and assistant general manager Maria Giovannetti also agreed to extensions for the 2022 season.