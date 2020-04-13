Mike Thibault says Michael Jordan's competitive drive was next-level, even compared to Magic and Kareem

Mystics head coach Mike Thibault has had a long and successful basketball career which has winded through many different places. Along the way, he has crossed paths with many basketball greats from Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to now Elena Delle Donne in Washington.

With ESPN's 'Last Dance' documentary about Michael Jordan's 1990s Chicago Bulls set to debut this Sunday, NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller asked Thibault for his thoughts on Jordan, whom he scouted during his time in Chicago before the Bulls drafted him third overall in 1984.

Thibault, not surprisingly, was most impressed with his legendary will to win.

"The biggest thing about Michael from the time we drafted him was how intense a competitor he is. Very few players could have done what he did; two three-peats with a break in between to go try baseball," Thibault said.

"His competitive edge is unmatched in my opinion. And I know there are [other] great players, I coached Magic [Johnson] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] and you have guys today like LeBron [James] and others, but fierce competitor, that's what stands out to me more than anything else. He had it until the very last day he played."

Jordan was a different type of guy, even for Thibault who has first-hand experience to compare him to other all-time greats.

Thibault also went in-depth on his basketball career and winning the 2019 WNBA title with the Mystics on the podcast. You can listen to the full interview right here.

