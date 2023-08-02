Mike Teel reacts to Gavin Wimsatt being named the Rutgers football starting quarterback

Last week, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano announced that Gavin Wimsatt will go into training camp as the starting quarterback. It was a big announcement from Schiano, ushered in by an endorsement of the quarterback’s growth this offseason.

Considering that Schiano didn’t announce his starting quarterback until hours before the season opener at Boston College, this was a big move from Schiano.

Wimsatt is coming off a 2022 season where he struggled with injuries, but he showed some flashes including in a tight loss at Michigan State. All the tools are there for Wimsatt to be a Big Ten-caliber quarterback, and this was an offseason where he seemed to take another step forward in his development.

It is a sign that under new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, Wimsatt has found some solid footing at Rutgers.

Former Rutgers quarterback Mike Teel believes that the move from Schiano to make this announcement prior to training camp is the right call.

“I wasn’t surprised. We have heard all spring that Gavin has made considerable strides. I think having Kirk in the quarterback room has been important for all the quarterbacks on the roster,” Teel told Rutgers Wire. “More than anything for Gavin and Evan (Simon) for that matter, they know their roles. Obviously that can always change, but I think when your role is defined you don’t have to worry about the uncertainty of the unknown.”

The most accomplished and successful quarterback in program history, Teel was the quarterback of a Scarlet Knights offense that, in 2007, featured dual 1,000 yard wide receivers in Kenny Britt and Tiquan Underwood.

That season was likely the most prolific offense in Rutgers history. Teel completed 58 percent of his passes for 3,147 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Unlike the last offseason, Rutgers now goes in completely settled under center. Wimsatt, who has a lot of physical tools, seems to have taken the next important step in his ability to run an offense.

Ciarrocca’s maturity and experience likely plays some factor in this. But it is easy to forget that just two years ago, Wimsatt arrived on campus in September not yet an 18-year-old.

And here he is now, set for a second season opener as the Rutgers football starting quarterback. It is a message that Teel says is also sent to the rest of the roster.

“I think the same goes for the team in this instance. They know that Gavin is the guy and they are able to rally around him,” Teel said. “There is no doubt who the guy is moving forward so all the noise can be blocked out and they can focus on getting ready for Northwestern (on) Labor Day weekend.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire