Mike Tauchman makes incredible catch to rob Juan Soto of homer

Tauchman does it again, robs Soto of game-tying homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike Tauchman's robbery business spans from coast to coast.

Two weeks after robbing Albert Pujols of a walk-off homer in Los Angeles, Tauchman took away a game-tying homer from Washington Nationals star Juan Soto on Friday night in the nation's capital.

With the Giants leading 1-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning at Nationals Park, Soto crushed an 89 mph changeup from Anthony DeSclafani to deep left field.

Tauchman raced back to the wall and made a leaping catch to preserve the lead, which would hold up as the Giants beat the Nationals 1-0.

MIKE TAUCHMAN ROBS ANOTHER HOME RUN TO HOLD THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/jdTajefJRQ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 12, 2021

Josh Bell followed with a ground rule double, but DeSclafani got Kyle Schwarber to ground out to end the inning.

DeSclafani likely owes Tauchman a nice dinner for his catch Friday.

Anthony DeSclafani's reaction to the Mike Tauchman robbery 😂 pic.twitter.com/dN55qMFA6P — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 12, 2021

On May 29, Tauchman made what was considered the catch of the year for the Giants, ruining a Hollywood moment for Pujols.

MIKE TAUCHMAN WITH THE CATCH OF THE YEAR 😱 pic.twitter.com/PmGZbeV6oZ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 29, 2021

Tauchman's catch against the Dodgers now has been replaced by his grab against the Nationals as his best catch of the season.

At this rate, Tauchman should top his latest catch in a few weeks.