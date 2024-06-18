Mike Tauchman leaves Cubs' game vs. Giants with groin injury

Mike Tauchman leaves Cubs' game vs. Giants with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs’ lineup has struggled to score runs recently, and Mike Tauchman, one of the team’s best hitters, was forced to leave Monday’s game vs. the San Francisco Giants.

Tauchman, who leads the Cubs with an on-base percentage of .354 on the season, injured his groin while running to first base in the third inning of the contest.

Tauchman reached first on an infield single, but immediately signaled for trainers after he passed the bag. He was replaced by Patrick Wisdom, who slid into the designated hitter role for the remainder of the game.

In 65 games this season, Tauchman has five home runs and 19 RBI’s. He is slashing .256/.354/.379 for the Cubs, and has drawn 32 walks in 219 at-bats on the year.

It’s unclear who will replace Tauchman on the Cubs’ roster if he’s forced to go on the injured list. Alexander Canario left Iowa’s game Saturday, and the team has not yet updated his status. Brennen Davis, who has hit 10 home runs this season in Iowa, hasn’t appeared in a game since Tuesday.

Outfielder Owen Caissie is hammering the ball in Triple-A, but would have to be added to the team’s 40-man roster in order to be called up. That would likely leave Miles Mastrobuoni as an option, with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch getting additional playing time.

