Mike Tauchman to IL with groin injury, Miles Mastrobuoni returning to Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs will be without outfielder Mike Tauchman for a period of time after he suffered a groin injury during Monday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants, according to manager Craig Counsell.

Counsell, appearing on 670 the Score Tuesday afternoon, said that he expects Tauchman will take “about four weeks to heal” from the injury, which occurred while he was running to first base on a ground ball in the third inning of Monday’s game.

Tauchman reached base safely, but was immediately pulled for a pinch runner.

In 66 games this season, Tauchman leads the Cubs with a .359 on-base percentage, with five home runs and 19 RBI’s to his credit.

Counsell also confirmed that infielder Miles Mastrobuoni will replace Tauchman on the active roster, though the official roster move has not yet been made.

According to multiple reports from Wrigley Field, Mastrobuoni has a locker in the Cubs’ clubhouse, and is expected to be activated this afternoon.

Mastrobuoni has played in 32 games with the Iowa Cubs this season, with four home runs and 18 RBI’s. He has posted a .361 on-base percentage with 21 walks in 147 plate appearances.

In all likelihood, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch will see additional playing time with Tauchman out of action, though Mastrobuoni could also get spot starts for the Cubs.