Mike Tauchman emphatically walks off the White Sox with a monster home run

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the White Sox sent out Michael Kopech to try and push the Crosstown Classic to extra innings, as the game at Wrigley Field was tied, 6-6.

All it took for Cubs' Mike Tauchman was one pitch. He sent it into the left-field bleachers at Wrigley Field.

"I don't know if I've ever hit a walk-off homer. I didn't really know what to do. I've seen some," Tauchman joked. "But I love this group. And that was a win that took every single guy. ... Just a complete team win.

Kopech, who throws his fastball 78.3% of his pitches, according to Baseball Savant, said Tauchman knew what was coming and he capitalized on it.

"I threw two pitches, they were both fastballs," Kopech said. "Most of the league knows I'm going to be predominantly fastball, he was ready for it, put a good swing on it. It's unfortunate with the run that we're on. These moments get put under a microscope."

Funny enough, the first pitch of the game was sent to the stands by Corey Julks, giving the White Sox the earliest possible 1-0 lead. And Tauchman blasted the last pitch of the game, giving the Cubs back-to-back 7-6 wins against the White Sox.

The White Sox are now losers of 13 straight games, tying a 100-year-old franchise record for the most consecutive single-season losses in White Sox history.

The White Sox will host the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field from Aug. 9-10 for the final two games of the Crosstown Classic series. For now, it's all up Cubs, 2-0 in the series.

