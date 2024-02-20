Mike Tannenbaum suggests Jets bring in Russell Wilson to back up Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson on the same roster? If you ask Mike Tannenbaum, it can and maybe should happen.

Tannenbaum appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” Monday and made what some would believe is maybe one of the craziest takes you’ll hear on television. Tannenbaum suggested that Wilson should sign with the Jets for the veteran minimum to back up Rodgers.

Wilson is expected to be let go by the Broncos this offseason after he was benched for the last two games of the season. This just two seasons after signing a $250 million contract with Denver after the team acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks.

“Pay him $1 million and let him resurrect his career,” said Tannebaum, https://awfulannouncing.com/nfl/mike-tannenbaum-russell-wilson-new-york-jets-get-up.html. “I actually have experience with this. Vinny Testaverde got cut by the Baltimore Ravens. We signed him in June and went to the (AFC) Championship Game that year. So, if you’re Russell Wilson — where else is he gonna go? He has to resurrect his career, so if you have to sit for a year, why not sit behind one of the greatest of all time and be a free agent again?

“Guys, where is he gonna go? He is 36 years old. No one’s gonna hand him a starting job. He’s gonna have to be a backup somewhere.”

Tannenbaum’s take was so wild, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano nearly walked off the set and later added “You would have to put them back on Hard Knocks” if the Jets had both Rodgers and Wilson.

Dan Graziano was incredulous over Mike Tannenbaum's suggestion that Russell Wilson could be backing up Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets next season. That led to Bart Scott checking his coffee mug as well. pic.twitter.com/TOOPiqfjPk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 19, 2024

The reality is that someone like Jacoby Brissett or Gardner Minshew or maybe even Ryan Tannehill is more likely to be Rodgers’ backup than the Super Bowl XLVIII-winning quarterback. But at least this made for a good TV moment Monday.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire