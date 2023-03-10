Mike Tannenbaum formulates intriguing pitch for Aaron Rodgers to Jets

Ex-NFL GM formulates intriguing pitch for Rodgers to Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday, the New York Jets brought the plane out of the hangar to visit prospective quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Now that the Jets' interest and visitation are public information, ex-NFL general manager, Mike Tannenbaum, asserts things are heating up.

"The stakes are really raised dramatically," Tannenbaum said on ESPN's Get Up! "When you get on the plane, you better come back with the player, because up until now, you have plausible deniability. Of course, we looked into Aaron Rodgers, or we looked into Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr and maybe Ryan Tannehill trade. But when you go out there and it becomes public, it just puts an enormous amount of pressure."

The Jets have nary a place to look for a quarterback at this point. After yanking the cord on Zach Wilson, the Jets are looking to the veteran free-agent market for a quarterback. Derek Carr already signed with the New Orleans Saints. Sure, they could pursue Lamar Jackson. But they're lasered in on Rodgers.

Tannenbaum explains how he would pitch to Rodgers if he were the Jets.

"What I would be talking to Aaron Rodgers about is very simple: Legacy, legacy, legacy," Tannenbaum said. "You could be a pantheon of an all-time great in New York, which is unlike any place out there. I'm talking about guys like Eli Manning and Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms and Bill Parcells and Joe Namath, amongst many, many others."

Rodgers has built a historic legacy in Green Bay. He's spent 18 seasons with the Packers, racking up every NFL honor possible. He has 10 Pro Bowl nods, four All-Pro selections, four league MVPs and one Super Bowl.

The latter seems to be Rodgers' issue. Surely, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history believes he should have more rings on his hand. Yet, he only has one.

That's why he's considering a move to the Jets. The Jets, in Robert Saleh's words, have a "championship-ready" defense with intriguing offensive pieces. Not only do the Jets have Rodgers' old offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, but they also have young, talented wide receivers, Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

Even further than that, Tannenbaum argues the Jets have a certain aura, unlike the rest of the competition.

"You win in New York, Aaron. There's nothing like it for your legacy," Tannenbaum said.

Whatever gets him furthest from Chicago, perennially dominating the Bears, the better.

