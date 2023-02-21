Mike Tannenbaum compares quarterback Bryce Young to Steph Curry

Ex-NFL GM compares Bryce Young to Steph Curry originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bryce Young is one of the most highly-touted quarterback recruits entering the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. So much so, one analyst and former NFL executive opted to compare him to one of the greatest athletes ever.

"I think he has Steph Curry in him, which is I think he has really good short area movement," Mike Tannenbaum said about Young on ESPN's Get Up. "I think he has really good flexibility. I think he's going to be a great passer, not a good passer."

Tannenbaum followed up these sentiments about Young by saying he believes the Alabama quarterback will exceed the likes of Justin Fields during his career.

Surely, the rumor, or suggestion, of the Bears trading Fields and taking Young with their No. 1 overall pick in the draft has run rampant this offseason.

Fields recorded an underwhelming season through the air last year, throwing for just over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. The bulk of his offensive success was created on the ground, where he ran for over 1,100 yards last season.

Hence, the lack of throwing on Fields' résumé scares some Bears fans into believing the team should go after Young in the draft and trade Fields for a haul before he loses potential value.

Young has thrown for over 8,000 yards in three seasons with Alabama, along with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His passer rating stands at an elite 165 over his college career. Drafting Young would give the Bears financial flexibility for another two years with a promised rookie deal, too.

However, a move on from Fields – after an arguably successful sophomore season last year – for an unproven rookie is unlikely. Yet, it won't stop NFL minds from comparing a prospect to Curry, one of the greatest athletes of all time in a different sport.

