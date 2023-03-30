Mike Singletary says locker room is 'hard sell' when Bears are losing

Mike Singletary says locker room is 'hard sell' when losing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Matt Eberflus started off his head coaching career with a tough record through his first 17-game slate. The Bears came out of his first season with a 3-14 record, good for the worst finish in the NFL.

Sure, he made his fair share of coaching errors during his inaugural season with the Bears. But he had some wins, even if the Bears only recorded three. And his positives on the field are well-recognized by fans, and Hall of Fame Bears players.

"When you're not winning, no matter what the situation is scenario or whatever. You have talent, (or) you don't have talent. It is tough, man," Mike Singletary said on the Under Center podcast on the topic of Eberflus. "And I think it takes everything that you have to just be able to keep the team together and keep the guys together, knowing that it's going to be tough, knowing that they're going to be all types of comments coming from all over the place.

"If that locker room can stay intact, if the team can stay intact, and if they can continue to believe in the coach and believe in each other, then they have a chance. But it's a hard sell when you're not winning."

The Bears were in for a rough season from the get-go. General manager Ryan Poles came in and gutted the Bears' roster. And then did it again by trading Roquan Smtih and Robert Quinn in the middle of the season.

Yet, because of the work Eberflus did in the locker room, the Bears played hard every single week. Even during the preseason weeks. He implemented the H.I.T.S (Hustle, Intensity, Takeaways, Smart football) principle and it stuck well with the team.

Eberflus has earned plenty of praise during the season for his control in the locker room and his ability to communicate with his staff and players. As Singletary said, that's a hard feat to accomplish in the midst of an NFL-worst season.

Now, with fresh talent implemented into the roster this offseason, hopefully, it'll make Eberflus' job easier to create a cohesive and hard-working unit on both sides of the ball.

