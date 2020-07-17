Mike Singletary describes hilarious way Joe Montana would trash talk

Every player has their own brand of trash talk. Sometimes the best barbs come in unique packages.

For 49ers legend Joe Montana, his brand of trash talk was the kind that left Hall of Fame linebacker and former 49ers coach Mike Singletary fuming.

"Joe got up and he said ‘Hey man, that was a nice hit, good hit. Wow yeah that was good..."



"You just want to kill him at that point." 😂@CoachMSing recalls what it was like playing against Joe Montana pic.twitter.com/vd0CXHH0ez



"He didn't give you the pleasure of getting up and looking scared and moaning or anything like that," Singletary told 95.7 The Game's Damon, Ratto and Kolsky. "The thing that Joe did, he got up and he said, ‘hey man, that was a nice hit. Good hit. Wow. Yeah, that was good.' Might wipe the blood from his nose and get back in the huddle the very next play and throw a touchdown."

Montana wasn't done after scoring, though. That's when Joe Cool would twist the knife in his own way.

"(Montana would) come up to you and pat you on the butt and say, ‘hey man. Good job. That really was a good hit though," Singletary said. "You just want to kill him at that point."

If you can get under the skin of a linebacker with Singletary's pedigree then you know the trash talk is working.

The 49ers and Bears had a short but heated rivalry in the 1980s. The Bears constructed one of the best defenses in NFL history, winning Super Bowl XX. Meanwhile, Montana, Bill Walsh and the 49ers won four titles together and went 2-0 against the Bears in the playoffs, outscoring them 51-3.

Perhaps next time Montana and Singletary run into each the legendary quarterback can make a quip about Singletary's not so successful Texas high school coaching career?

All right, that might be a bit too far.

