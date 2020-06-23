Mike Silver: Seahawks considering signing Antonio Brown

The Antonio Brown to the Seahawks chatter isn't going away.

A month ago, it was reported that Russell Wilson was campaigning for Seattle to sign Brown. Now, NFL Network's Mike Silver is reporting that the Seahawks are having internal discussions about bringing in the talented but embattled wideout.

"They are absolutely interested in having him potentially as a late-season addition," Silver said on Tuesday.

From earlier on @nflnetwork... the Seahawks and Ravens have had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown. @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/7a8tGD4ir5 — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 23, 2020

The reason why it would likely be a "late season" impact is because Brown is facing a potential suspension that stems from sexual assault and rape allegations.

Brown last played for the New England Patriots before these allegations came to light at the beginning of the 2019 season. He previously spent a turbulent offseason with the Raiders before being released prior to ever playing a single game in Oakland. Before that he had an ugly breakup with the Steelers.

Put simply, signing Brown comes with its share of baggage.

Silver shared that Brown has been working out with Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith.

There's no doubt that Brown is an all-world talent and quite literally one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game. His presence in Seattle's offense would give the Seahawks arguably the most talented trio of receivers in the NFL with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

My two cents is that it would be an awful decision for Seattle to go down this road, but I'll save that column for if and when this actually goes down.

It should also be noted that Josh Gordon has officially applied for reinstatement. Depending on the NFL's decision and any potential additional suspension, Gordon could also be an option if the Seahawks are looking to add a veteran receiver.

