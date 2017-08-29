Mike Shula: “We don’t have time to be concerned” about offense coming together

After the Panthers’ offense flat-lined last year, the offseason emphasis was on getting guys healthy and giving coordinator Mike Shula some new tools to work with.

The fact he only got his hands on them is going to make things a bit harder.

Newton missed most of the offseason and a good portion of training camp recovering from shoulder surgery. Second-round wide receiver Curtis Samuel missed most of training camp with a hamstring problem. They made their preseason debuts last week, and Newton played just one series, which means Shula’s going to have to hurry to get his team ready for the regular season opener.

“I think the biggest thing is guys are just now getting back healthy,” Shula said, via Bill Voth of the team’s official website. “So the time on task among the guys – like Curtis and Cam – we’re still kind of at the early stages because we haven’t been together. . . .

“We don’t have time to be concerned. What we have to do is make sure that when the opener gets here, whatever we give our guys they feel real good about knowing what they’re doing and they can play fast.”

The Panthers believe that Newton will be completely healthy when they play the 49ers on Sept. 10, and with increased work, Samuel’s speed will be a good complement to their big wide receivers. In the same way, the early returns on running back Christian McCaffrey in tandem with Jonathan Stewart have all been positive.

The challenge will be figuring out what they can do now that they’re all together, now that it matters.

“Is it everything that we wanted to do if they had all been here together Day One of OTAs? Probably not,” Shula said. “But we still have a lot of good stuff that our guys know and we feel we can be productive with.”

The Panthers have the kind of defense which should allow them some time to grow comfortable on the other side of the ball, and opening the season against the 49ers and Bills can’t hurt for a team still working on the offensive evolution they haven’t been able to see yet.