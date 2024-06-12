Mike Scioscia named to Albuquerque Pro Baseball Hall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before his career in Major League Baseball, both as a player and a manager, Mike Scioscia played for and managed the Albuquerque Dukes. Now, 25 years since he was with the team, Scioscia is returning to the Duke City as the newest member of the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame.

As a player, Scioscia played 195 games for the Dukes between 1979-1980. He was a consistent threat at the plate where he averaged .334 with 101 RBI. Albuquerque was his last stop in the minor leagues before a 13-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Story continues below

While his time in Triple-A was short lived, he said that it was some of his favorite time playing baseball. It was the last time he was able to play for the love of the game without worrying about the pressure of the majors.

“We were just young and dumb, we just wanted to play baseball,” he said. “We didn’t feel anything as far as maybe the competition, which is always there. You just wanted to become a great player. It was a great introduction to that triple-A level, which gets you prepared for the big leagues.”

When his playing career ended, he returned to Albuquerque to be the Dukes’ manager for the 1999 season. It was his last job before beginning a long career managing the Angels.

“I think looking back in hindsight as we reflect on it, I was very fortunate. We had great teams and great crowds that came out to see us play. I thank Albuquerque for this great honor and I’m looking forward to being there in a couple weeks.”

Scioscia will officially be inducted to the hall of fame on Saturday, June 29. His ceremony will be held on the field at Isotopes park prior to first pitch on Dukes Retro Night.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.