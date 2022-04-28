Mike Sanford among highest-paid OC/QB coaches in the country

This year, Colorado will be relying heavily on its OC/QB coach Mike Sanford to revitalize what was the team’s weakest link last season: offensive production.

Sanford certainly has his work cut out for him this season, but if he can turn in a positive performance and find a long-term home in Boulder, it will be worth his time. The new addition to Karl Dorrell’s staff was recently listed by Football Scoop as one of the highest-paid OC/QB coaches in the country with an annual salary of $625,000.

The Pac-12 as a whole was well represented in the top-25 list, with five other coaches from the conference listed. Washington’s OC/QB coach Ryan Grubb is the highest paid in the Pac-12 with an annual salary of $1.02 million — coming in as the fourth-highest in the country. Oregon’s Kenny Dillingham rounds out the top-five highest-paid OC/QB coaches at $1 million.

Pac-12 among Highest-Paid OC/QB Coaches per @FootballScoop 4. Ryan Grubb, UW, $1.02M

5. Kenny Dillingham, Oregon, $1.00M

9. Andy Ludwig, Utah, $915K

10. Bill Musgrave, Cal, $910K

18. Brian Lindgren, OSU, $700K

22. Mike Sanford, CU, $625Khttps://t.co/zZaWxLm3Ee — SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) April 26, 2022

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List