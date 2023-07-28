What Mike Sainristil has seen from incoming transfer Josh Wallace

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan football is hoping that it has the next great cornerback in Will Johnson, but there are big questions about who will play opposite him in 2023.

The prevailing thought all spring was that Amorion Walker, who originally came in as a wide receiver, would be up to the task, but after a rough spring game, it’s not certain. Ja’Den McBurrows is now healthy, and he’s contending, as are second-year corners Myles Pollard and Kody Jones.

But the Wolverines brought in a former team captain in Josh Wallace, who entered the transfer portal late out of Massachusetts.

At Big Ten media days, Mike Sainristil sang Wallace’s praises, but also noted he’s still acclimating. So much so that, at times, he doesn’t seem to understand that he’s actually a part of the team.

“Josh is an interesting guy, that’s my boy,” Sainristil said. “I actually just got off FaceTime with him. Josh, he’s a character. But, since he’s been here, he’s been doing a really good job for himself. And don’t be surprised if you hear his name called a lot on Saturdays.

“He works hard, he keeps his head down. He minds his business, he puts in the work he needs to. And since he got here, he’s been around me, I told him, I said, ‘Look, just be around me and I promise you that I’ll take you to a good, good place.’ But one thing I need him to do is understand that he’s on the team.

“Josh, and I will be talking like, and anytime Michigan’s brought up, he’ll refer to Michigan as ‘you guy’s’ as if he’s not on the team at the moment. So he’s been working on it. It’s something we joke about, but you know, Josh — that’s my guy.”

Sainristil is still cautious about what Wallace will do in 2023, which makes sense given that he’s yet to put on the winged helmet formally. Fall camp begins next week, and regardless of if he wins a starting role or not, Sainristil is confident that Wallace will make the team better.

“I think he’s a guy who’s going to come in and immediately impact the room in the sense of getting other guys to compete, getting other guys to work hard,” Sainristil said. “And just giving that extra push, because no one wants the guy to come in and take their spot. But coming in, you want to take somebody’s spot, so he’s going to increase the level of competitiveness in the room.

“But I think there’s a good amount of guys right now that could play in that next second cornerback spot, so I can’t wait to watch the battle, be a part of the battle during camp, come next week.”

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire