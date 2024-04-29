Mike Sainristil didn’t expect to end up in ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ with Washington

Mike Sainristil knew he was soon to come off the NFL draft board, but he had a much different idea of where he’d end up in mind.

Given Mike Tomlin’s love for Wolverines — the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers is a mainstay at Michigan football pro days every year — and that he’s always looking for a certain amount of grit and toughness, it made sense that Sainristil and the Steel City could be a mutual fit. But in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, Pittsburgh had the No. 51 pick. And Washington, at No. 50, saw a player on the board it couldn’t refuse.

Thus, Sainristil is now a Commander, and he told the in-house team reporter that it was unexpected that he ended up in the DMV.

“I’ll say this, it was definitely a dream come true, growing up dreaming, wish and pray to be in this position,” Sainristil said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was not expecting it to be the Commanders. I thought I was going to the Steelers at 51. But I felt my phone vibrating, I looked down, there was a Virginia number. I’m like, ‘Man who the heck from Virginia’s calling me right now.’ I pick up the phone and right away my heart was just, I felt at ease. I felt at peace. My mind was finally at peace.”

The Commanders have perpetually been in a similar situation to Michigan football. Once a proud franchise, it’s been mired in mediocrity for many years. Though there have been some occasional playoff appearances, Washington has more than likely to miss the playoffs and look to change its identity to get back to the winning ways of yesteryear.

Sainristil knows a little something about rebuilding a program. As one of the leaders on the Wolverines during their turnaround, he shares some insight as to what can help the Commanders regain their foothold on the NFC East.

“It takes 100 percent from everybody. It has to take everybody to be bought in,” Sainristil said. “Everybody has to have the same mindset, the same goal, and we all have to buy into that every single day. And we have to hold each other accountable, whatever that looks like. We all have to just be jelled as one, and it starts with the little things.

“So, I’m ready to bring that aspect to the program and I’m going to do whatever’s asked of me. I have to come in and prove myself of course, but that doesn’t mean I can’t lead. So, I’m just going to go in there and be myself and do the things I know that I can do.”

With that in mind, what will Sainristil bring to Washington on the field? Noting that he prefers to play the nickel position, he’s a versatile piece — as Michigan football fans know — who can be used in pretty much any situation, anywhere on the field.

“I’m definitely just the complete package,” Sainristil said. “I grew up watching football a certain way, and that’s the brand of football I still play to this day — very, very instinctual. I’m a complete football player. Whatever’s asked of me, I’m going to do. Whatever the coaches need me to do, I will do to my best ability. I’m a guy that’s looking to make an impact on the field, wherever that is. Doesn’t matter to me whether it’s special teams, defense and even offense. So, wherever I’m needed, whatever the coaches need me to do, I’m going to do it. I’m bringing leadership and I’m bringing a winning mindset.”

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire