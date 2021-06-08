Mike Roth to retire after 24 years as Gonzaga AD

·1 min read

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth said Monday he will retire on Aug. 31, ending a 24-year run during which the Bulldogs had unprecedented success in men's basketball and other sports.

Roth has spent a total of 34 years at the private Jesuit university in Spokane. He was an assistant men's basketball coach from 1982-83 and returned in 1987 as assistant athletic director. He was named acting athletic director in 1997 and was given the job permanently the next year.

''I have been blessed to be able to serve Gonzaga as the AD for all these years,'' Roth said in a statement. ''I am beyond grateful to everyone that has been a part of my experience here at Gonzaga.''

During Roth's tenure, the Zags made 73 appearances in NCAA tournaments or championships across all sports. The men's basketball team has reached the NCAA Tournament every year since 1999 and twice played in the national title game, including this year, when the Zags lost to Baylor.

Roth elevated Mark Few to head coach after Dan Monson left following the Bulldogs' surprise 1999 run to the Elite Eight.

''It has been an incredible blessing and rewarding 24 years of having Mike Roth as our director of athletics,'' Few said. ''Without Mike, this entire era of growth and success never would have occurred. It has been a great partnership and one I feel so lucky to have been part of.''

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Republicans vow to oppose Yellen's G7 tax deal, casting doubt on its future

    Several top U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday rejected Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's G7 deal to impose a global minimum corporate tax and allow more countries to tax big multinational firms, raising questions about the U.S. ability to implement a broader global agreement. The opposition from Republicans may push President Joe Biden to attempt to use budget procedures to pass the initiatives with only Democratic votes.

  • Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

    Anti-poverty campaigners on Monday criticised a deal reached by seven wealthy countries to impose a minimum tax on multinational companies, saying it would benefit rich nations at the expense of the poor. Finance Ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back the creation of a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, aiming to squeeze more money out of multinationals such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. Oxfam and Eurodad, a network of development agencies, said the new regime would entitle big companies' home countries, often in the United States or Europe, to a larger share of the tax, leaving little for poor states where multinationals also operate.

  • Cathay Pacific given extension to draw down $1 billion government loan

    The bridge loan was part of a $5 billion rescue package led by the Hong Kong government and Cathay's major shareholders Swire Pacific Ltd and Air China Ltd last year to help the airline weather the COVID-19 crisis. Cathay Chief Executive Augustus Tang said in a statement the airline had not yet drawn down on the loan as it adopted a suite of measures to save cash, but the extension would give it more flexibility to manage its liquidity position.

  • GlobalFoundries seeks ruling in IBM contract dispute

    Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries on Monday sued International Business Machines Corp, asking a judge to rule that it did not violate a contract with the U.S. company which claims it is owed $2.5 billion in damages. IBM has accused GlobalFoundries, which is owned by Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala, of failing to continue making chips for IBM, according to a filing by GlobalFoundries with the state court in New York. GlobalFoundries purchased IBM's semiconductor plants in 2014 when IBM decided to exit the business of manufacturing its own chips.

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik's developing game makes him a heavyweight threat

    Rozenstruik’s enormous punching power and his quickness for a 6-foot-2, 254-pound guy is what makes him special and gives him an opportunity to become a champion in MMA.

  • Booker could be poised for big series vs. Nuggets

    Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.

  • We've never seen this version of LeBron James in the playoffs before

    LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.

  • Patrick Mahomes on rehab from toe surgery: 'If there was a game (today), I'd be able to play in it'

    Patrick Mahomes is feeling much better after undergoing toe surgery in February.

  • EURO 2020: Scotland aims to banish blight of sectarian songs

    Before Glasgow hosts two national team games at the European Championship, the city witnessed the kind of religious sectarianism that has poisoned relations between fans of Rangers and Celtic for decades. Rangers’ runaway league success under manager Steven Gerrard stopped Celtic from winning its 10th straight title — the holy grail in Scotland — and saw fans march together in big numbers for the first time in the pandemic-hit season. The celebrations on May 15 after Rangers completed an unbeaten season led to George Square — the area which now hosts a Euro 2020 fan zone — and were marred by anti-Catholic chants by fans who are typically drawn from the Protestant community.

  • Heavy favorite Essential Quality wins 2021 Belmont Stakes

    The Kentucky Derby favorite delivered at Belmont.

  • Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

    With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.

  • Cantlay sets an early target after a long day at Memorial

    Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.

  • Olympics-Taiwan pulls out of baseball qualifying tournament over COVID-19 fears

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan has pulled out of the final baseball qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics after failing to secure a training facility and because of concerns over the health of the players in Mexico. Ranked fourth in the world, Taiwan was originally scheduled to host the tournament before a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country forced the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) to move it to Puebla, Mexico. Mexico is still reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases a day and health ministry data released on Wednesday said that 228,146 people had died since the start of the pandemic.

  • Royce O'Neale with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021

  • Opinion: Not a stretch to say Jon Rahm's vaccine decision cost him $1.6 million

    Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace

  • Bruins' Patrice Bergeron responds to Barry Trotz's faceoff call-out

    Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.

  • How the Aaron Rodgers-Packers drama will likely end

    Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Blake Griffin's big dunks invite jokes on social media on his time with Detroit Pistons

    OK, we get that playing for a championship can be a little more motivating than playing at the start of a rebuild. But c'mon, Blake Griffin!

  • Yankees sound off on umpiring late in Red Sox defeat

    Here's how Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez reacted to the umpiring in Sunday's 6-5 Yankees loss to the Boston Red Sox.

  • Former heavyweight champ George Foreman raves about Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul, celebrity fights

    “It was an exciting night for me. And I didn’t expect that. Believe me," Geore Foreman a two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist said.