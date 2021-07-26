Mike Rob's must-watch training camp battles
NFL Network's Michael Robinson's must-watch training camp battles. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Free agent receiver Cody Latimer pled guilty Monday to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from his May 16, 2020, arrest, Mike Klis of 9News reports. All other charges against Latimer were dismissed. Latimer received two years probation, with no jail time, and was ordered to pay $1,503 in probation and court fees, per Klis. Latimer [more]
Trey Lance has the same rating as a QB who was taken seven selections later in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Raiders sign punter Corliss Waitman with unique story
The quarterback sack became an official statistic in 1982. Now, we know the names of the great players who had the most sacks before then.
Aaron Rodgers apparently is trying to pull a Tom Brady. Sort of. Trey Wingo reports (or at least he says he’s “hearing”) that the return of Aaron Rodgers to the Packers is “hinging on trading for former teammate Randall Cobb.” Says Wingo, “If Cobb is in Green Bay it looks like Rodgers will be too.” [more]
Rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman reported to Vikings training camp over the weekend, but he won’t be playing for the team this season. Twyman was shot four times while in Washington, D.C. last month and avoided major injury, but the Vikings announced on Monday that the sixth-round pick has been waived with a non-football injury [more]
Matt Damon didn't hesitate with this decision.
MVP QB Aaron Rodgers is planning on playing for the Packers during the 2021 season, per NFL Network.
It's time for the Big Ten to become proactive against the Southeastern Conference; go get Southern California and Oregon. Or join forces with ACC.
If Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wants more weapons, would he want to reunite with Houston Texans WR Randall Cobb in Green Bay?
The Longhorns and Sooners have all but left the Big 12 for the SEC. Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel take you inside the meetings this past weekend between the two schools and their scorned conference members. Is this move bad for college football? Which schools would we target if we ran the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten and the ACC?
The Texans have reportedly changed their tune and are looking to trade the quarterback.
Adam Schefter of ESPN detailed the many aspects involved in the deal between the Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers.
Now that news has surfaced that the Big Ten might only entertain expansion to schools that are AAU accredited, we decided to tell you what schools are.
It appears a 16-team SEC featuring Oklahoma and Texas will become a reality. What does that mean for football's top conference and rest of Power 5?
Women are driving a worldwide conversation about sexism in sports uniforms, and you love to see it After a Norwegian women’s beach handball team was fined for protesting sexist uniform standards by competing in a match wearing shorts, there’s been a new focus on the inequity between men’s and women’s sports uniforms. Now, the Olympic []
The recent non-news news that the Packers offered quarterback Aaron Rodgers a five-year contract that would make him the highest-paid player in football omitted (as did the original reporting on the topic) key information regarding guarantees and structure. Rodgers wants to be paid in a way that breaks the team’s current one-year-at-a-time flexibility as to [more]
Who is the first school you call if you're the ACC and why?
The United States men's basketball team losing to France caused plenty of angst.
It seems like this is where college football is going. If this was the result, would you take it?