Mike Rob's bold predictions for 2022 NFL season 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Michael Robinson explains his bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 and this year Fantasy Football industry pioneer Matthew Berry is here to share his unique expertise and insight all season long across NBC’s digital and linear platforms. Berry will be featured on Football Night in America each week during the NFL season on both
Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock won’t be starting on Thursday night, after all. The Seahawks have announced that Lock has tested positive for COVID. He’ll miss the preseason game against the Bears. The news comes after Lock took first-team reps in practice on Thursday, and after coach Pete Carroll announced that Lock will get the start [more]
The Broncos have waived second-year safety Jamar Johnson, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The team made Johnson a fifth-round draft choice last year, and he led the Broncos with seven tackles in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Cowboys. Johnson made the 53-player roster as a rookie despite an illness and an injury, but he [more]
The Broncos have to make five roster cuts by Tuesday afternoon.
Pete Carroll confirmed the plan all along had been for Drew Lock to get the start in the second game of the preseason instead of Geno Smith.
A 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah was in critical condition Tuesday with what his family said was a head injury suffered when he fell off the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex. Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah. The Little League World Series is set to begin Wednesday in Williamsport.
When the recess bell hits, playgrounds around Kern County will be filled with students. That is usually the time teachers take their break and when other support staffs come in to supervise the kids. But throughout the county, those crucial support staff positions have been more challenging to fill.
Drew Lock received the first-team reps Tuesday, the first time that’s happened in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition. Pete Carroll announced after practice that Lock will start Thursday’s second preseason game. But Carroll called Geno Smith “still the No. 1 guy” to this point. “We had planned (this) well back before the offseason even started, to [more]
The Broncos have parted ways with five players, including former fifth-round pick Jamar Johnson.
QB1 returned to practice on Tuesday afternoon
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
Things got heated at Tuesday's Patriots-Panthers joint practice as a massive fight broke out. Here's a full recap of what happened.
Props to Smith for his genuine gesture.
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the man who fired the [more]
The Chiefs waived four players on Monday and the head coach had injury updates on Blake Bell and Harrison Butker
Malcolm Butler‘s comeback season in New England was short-lived. Butler, the veteran cornerback who signed with the Patriots in March, was placed on season-ending injured reserve today. It’s unclear specifically what kind of injury Butler suffered, but he hasn’t practiced since last week’s preseason opener. The 32-year-old Butler spent his first four NFL seasons with [more]
Kyle Shanahan shared a great analogy as to how he decided to draft Trey Lance over Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In six seasons since being drafted by the Cardinals, Nkemdiche has played in 38 games, including six starts for three different teams
Quarterback Brett Hundley‘s time with the Ravens has come to an end. The Ravens released Hundley on Tuesday as they moved to bring their roster to 85 players by the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline for all teams to be down to that number. The Ravens also placed linebacker Trent Harris on IR after making a [more]