Mike Rob: One Packers All-Pro from 2021 who needs new team in 2022
NFL Network's Mike Robinson: One Green Bay Packers All-Pro from 2021 who needs new team in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
On a new Next Pats Podcast, Phil Perry takes a look at the chances that J.C. Jackson winds up staying with the New England Patriots after hitting unrestricted free agency.
The Giants will have to deal with Carson Wentz twice a season yet again, but in a different uniform this time.
The 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have held onto one of their impending free agents. The team has re-signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel. It’s a one-year deal for Brendel with the NFC West club. Brendel signed with the 49ers in 2020, but opted out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to [more]
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
A year ago, Russell Wilson‘s agent, Mark Rodgers, said the quarterback had not requested a trade “but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.” This year, he had only one destination in mind. Wilson signed his no-trade clause Tuesday night and passed his physical, [more]
Patrick Kane wants to keep playing with Dylan Strome. Skating on a line with the young center and Alex DeBrincat, he is making quite an argument for Strome at the moment. Kane had a goal and five primary assists for a career-high six points, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Anaheim Ducks 8-3 on Tuesday night.
The Lions have tendered contracts to 13 of their exclusive rights free agents. The group includes punter Jack Fox, who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020, and kicker Riley Patterson. Patterson was 13-of-14 on field goals and 16-of-16 on extra points after joining the team in November. Long snapper Scott Daly, cornerback Mark [more]
Russell Wilson is going to be traded to Denver when the new league year starts, and it's caused Jags fans to wonder if D.K. Metcalf could be acquired to help Trevor Lawrence.
The Bills are releasing veteran guard Jon Feliciano, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports. The team asked Feliciano to take a pay cut, and he declined, according to Parrino. The move will save the Bills $3.3 million against the salary cap. Feliciano agreed to a new three-year, $17 million contract on March 14, 2021, to keep [more]
Evan Neal takes a fall in the latest Todd McShay mock draft.
The Colts have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to Washington and they may now be pivoting to another trade to bring in a new starting quarterback of their own. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Colts are expected to be in the running to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the 49ers. Garoppolo had right [more]
The Colts were apparently desperate to be rid of Wentz. Good luck, Washington.
The Russell Wilson-Broncos trade is the most recent example of how the rest of the league views the Commanders.
Fans mostly care about the salary cap but the NFLPA's number says Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spent the most cash on his players in 2021:
Here's how current and former players are reacting to the shocking news on Twitter.
Cornerback Roger McCreary has been getting noticed after the NFL Combine.
Taking a look at five QB options for the Colts in free agency following the Carson Wentz trade.
Free agency hasn't started yet, but several big moves have already significantly reshaped the first round of this year's NFL draft.
The AFC West is now stacked at the quarterback position.
Wilson made his first public statement acknowledging that his time with the Seahawks is done.