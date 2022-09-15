Mike Rob: Maybe Cardinals picked wrong leader in Kyler Murray
NFL Network's Michael Robinson speculates that maybe the Arizona Cardinals picked the wrong leader in quarterback Kyler Murray.
Former Packers TE Dominique Dafney is joining former Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett in Denver.
The Jaguars will wear a uniform combo that was 0-5 during the 2021 season.
Fans can vote for Isiah Pacheco as the NFL rookie of the week.
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 NFL season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he decided to get a haircut.
The NBA's punishment of Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver doesn't fit the crime even based on the league's own historic standards.
Jonathan Allen and Kamren Curl were limited.
Airline travel can be stressful and the last thing you want is to have complications with your boarding pass.
Ed Donatell used some fun and creative pass-rushing combinations against the Packers
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Four of the cheapest tickets, four hot dogs, two soft drinks and two beers set you back almost $820 at Arrowhead Stadium. | Editorial
The Eagles on Wednesday lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika to the Lions. By Reuben Frank