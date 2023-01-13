Mike Rob: Lamar Jackson made wrong move by tweeting about his injury
NFL Network's Mike Rob: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made the wrong move by tweeting about his injury.
We have a new name in the Cardinals' search for a new head coach.
Lamar Jackson, likely out for Ravens' playoff game, tweets update on injured knee
Not even six hours after the Panthers requested an interview with him, Jerod Mayo has entered discussions for a long-term extension to remain with the Patriots.
CBS Sports' final rankings are out and the Gators' ranking might be a bit surprising.
Sean Payton should be a hot commodity this NFL offseason.
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski close the book on the 2022 regular season by coming up with their own year-end fantasy football awards and handing them out to the lucky winners.
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein discuss Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who will likely miss Sunday night's Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson is embattled with the team on a contract extension. Charles and Jori explain why the offseason negotiations between the two parties could get complicated in a much worse way than similar extensions for QBs like Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray.Hear the full conversation on You Pod to Win the Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
The 49ers ruled out two players for Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) will not play. Neither practiced all week. Every other player on the 53-player roster had a full practice Thursday. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), offensive lineman Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles [more]
The Patriots made an unprecedented announcement Thursday: They have begun negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him on staff, and they will begin interviews with potential offensive coordinators next week. Mayo has drawn interest from the Panthers for their head coaching vacancy and the Browns for their defensive coordinator job. Both teams requested [more]
Lamar Jackson does not sound like he will play for the Ravens against the Bengals
The former MVP has missed five games due to a Grade 2 PCL sprain.
No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins.
The Panthers have declared approximately $10.7 million in unused cap space, the second-highest amount from the 2022 season.
Belichick's New England team that once dominated the NFL has slipped into mediocrity. It may be time to take a page out of Nick Saban's book at Alabama.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wisely is following the advice of veteran linebacker Fred Warner, the "quarterback" of the defense.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?