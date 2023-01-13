Mike Rob: Lamar Jackson made wrong move by tweeting about his injury

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein discuss Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who will likely miss Sunday night's Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson is embattled with the team on a contract extension. Charles and Jori explain why the offseason negotiations between the two parties could get complicated in a much worse way than similar extensions for QBs like Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray.Hear the full conversation on You Pod to Win the Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.