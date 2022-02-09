Mike Rob, James Jones: Why Rams should be on upset alert in Super Bowl LVI
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Joe BurrowAmerican football quarterback
- Michael RobinsonAmerican football player, running back
NFL Network's Michael Robinson and James Jones explain why the Los Angeles Rams should be on upset alert against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network