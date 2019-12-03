Mike Rizzo wins Executive of the Year award, might be having the best five weeks ever

Nationals' president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo was named Baseball America's Executive of the Year on Tuesday, an exceptional accomplishment. It was the 57-year-old's first time winning the award.

But compared to the past five weeks, this accomplishment seems to take a back seat.

Over the past month and some change, Rizzo's Nationals won the World Series, had a championship parade and visited the White House just days after. Following the World Series, Rizzo got married in Jamaica.

When he spoke with reporters prior to the unveiling of the Nationals' World Series documentary on Tuesday, he said: "I've been drunk for about a month."

But he's well-deserving of this award for his orchestration of the Nationals roster in 2019.

Rizzo made significant moves during the 2018 offseason that ultimately resulted in a World Series title. He let prized free agent Bryce Harper sign elsewhere, emphasizing starting pitching by handing starter Patrick Corbin a six-year, $140 million deal. Corbin played a significant role down the stretch as the Nats won their first title.

He also deserves credit for trading for reliever Daniel Hudson at the deadline, as the former Diamondbacks set-up man became Washington's de-facto closer and most important arm in the bullpen during the title run.

Since he took over as general manager in 2007, the Nationals have won 938 games with a .527 winning percentage. Since 2012, the first year the Nationals made the playoffs, only the Dodgers have a better regular-season record.

Personnel wise, Washington pushed all the right buttons in 2019, and this award recognized that.

