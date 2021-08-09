Mike Richards Says ‘Price Is Right’ Lawsuit Claims Don’t ‘Reflect the Reality of Who I Am’

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards has weighed in for the first time on the prospect that he may be named the show’s permanent host, and he addressed decade-old allegations made against him as part of employment disputes during his tenure as executive producer of “The Price Is Right.”

In a memo sent Monday morning to employees of the Sony Pictures TV-produced quiz show, Richards said he was “humbled and deeply honored” to be considered a potential successor to Alex Trebek, who fronted “Jeopardy!” for nearly 37 years before his death last November.

Richards emerged publicly as the front-runner for the job last week after Variety reported he was in advanced negotiations for the job. Within hours, details of litigation from the past decade during his time as executive producer of “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal,” which FremantleMedia North America produces for CBS.

Richards was accused to pregnancy discrimination in two complaints filed by former “Price is Right” models. He was accused of making insensitive statements and taking other questionable actions around models on the show who became pregnant.

“These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price is Right,’ ” Richards wrote. “I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.”

Here is Richards full memo to “Jeopardy!” staff:

Team Jeopardy!

Recently, Jeopardy!, our host search and the possibility of me hosting has been all over the news. I want to take a moment so that you can hear directly from me. The last year has been the most challenging in the history of the show. I know we are all still dealing with the loss of our hero, Alex, while at the same time continuing to produce amazing shows for our millions of fans through the pandemic. Our success over that time with our guest-host rotation, including the more than $3 million we raised for charities, is a singular achievement and a testament to your talent and dedication. I’ve produced a lot of television over the years, and I could not be more impressed with team Jeopardy!

It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show. I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing. I know I have mentioned this to you all before, but the choice on this is not my decision and never has been. Throughout this search, Sony’s top priority has always been to continue the incredible legacy you and Alex built. As you know, Alex always believed the game itself and the contestants are the most important aspects of the show, and that will continue to be the guiding principle as the decision is finalized.

I want to address the complicated employment issues raised in the press during my time at The Price is Right ten years ago. These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right. I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.

I am very proud of my time on The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal. During my tenure, our female cast members welcomed seven beautiful children. We embraced and celebrated each pregnancy and birth both in front of and behind the camera. It was a joy to watch their families grow and highlight their happiness as part of the show.

For us, I realize there is a lot going on right now as we ramp up for the new season. Please do not hesitate to reach out of you have any questions or concerns.

It is truly an honor to get to work with all of you to produce this amazing show, and I look forward to the days ahead as we get back into production.

Mike

