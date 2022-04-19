Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus talking NFL Draft | SportsNite
On SportsNite, Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus joins Eamon McAnaney to outline the Jets and Giants draft options as we look ahead to next week's NFL Draft.
Liz Loza continues her Rookie Snapshot NFL draft series with the wide receivers. Next up, Chris Olave!
Pakistan fired off a sharp warning Sunday to Afghanistan's hard-line religious rulers to stop sheltering homegrown Pakistani Taliban militants who have staged increasingly deadly attacks against the country’s military. The warning followed Afghan reports that Pakistani aircraft late Friday carried out bombing raids in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost and Kunar provinces, killing civilians. Pakistan has so far refused to comment on the Afghan allegations, instead accusing the Afghan Taliban of doing nothing to stop attacks against Pakistan by militants in Afghanistan.
The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the federal list of controlled substances. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on April 1 to end the federal ban on marijuana, though the measure is seen as unlikely to pass the Senate.
Jose Trevino's recent hot streak makes the Yankees' catching situation a little interesting.
As the draft approaches, a sense is building that quarterbacks may be shut out of the top 10. A team with two picks in the second 10 could be paying close attention. Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune believes that, if the Saints go with a quarterback in round one, the guy they take [more]
Running back Dwayne Washington will be back with the Saints this year. The Saints announced that they have re-signed Washington on Monday. It’s a one-year contract with no other terms announced at this point. Washington entered the NFL as a Lions seventh-round pick in 2016 and has spent the last four seasons in New Orleans. [more]
When Malcolm Butler signed with the Patriots last month, it came as a surprise to many, given the bizarre way his last stint with the Patriots ended. But Butler says he and Patriots coach Bill Belichick haven’t discussed their history together. Belichick benched Butler in Super Bowl LII for reasons that have still never been [more]
Alexander Skarsgard sees the similarities with his and Nicole Kidman's work on "Big Little Lies" and their new roles in "The Northman"! "It was another dark, dysfunctional, very twisted relationship, but there's no one I'd rather go down that rabbit hole with than Nicole," he told Access Hollywood at the movie's premiere, calling the actress "a dear friend." Alexander also discussed his months-long training regimen for the film. "The Northman" hits theaters on April 22.
"It was humiliating, and it was really hard."View Entire Post ›
Former Seahawks left Tackle Duane Brown remains one of the NFL's top free agents still available. Will Seattle look to re-sign him?
The United States is seeking to seize a superyacht suspected of belonging to a Russian oligarch that is docked in the Pacific island nation of Fiji, a restraining order filed on Tuesday by Fiji's director of public prosecutions showed. The luxury vessel the Amadea is widely believed to be owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, sanctioned by the United States and European Union.
Something that Marvel Studios has traditionally been good at is casting, which is why Disney was able to hang so much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the appeal of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, but one casting decision is so good that it has transcended the fact that every attempt to do something with it has mostly fallen apart. We’re talking about Milana Vayntrub as Doreen Green, a.k.a. The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, star of one of Marvel’s best books of the decade.
Two weeks away, it's out two round mock draft from the college perspective along with the team needs.
Could the Cardinals really trade Kyler Murray before the 2022 NFL draft? One NFL analyst thinks it's a very real possibility.
The New Orleans Breakers get a 23-17 season-opening win with a familiar face at quarterback
Nikola Jokic was ejected near the end of Game 2 following the Nuggets' internal fight, too.
Did Malcolm Butler and Bill Belichick discuss the cornerback's Super Bowl LII benching when the Patriots re-signed Butler this offseason? Here's what Butler had to say about how things went down.
Wanting a slice led to a USFL player being cut. Seriously.
Kirby Wilson's was coaching RB for the Raiders two years ago. Now he's making a spectacle of himself as a USFL coach by cutting player over lunch order