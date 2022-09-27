Mike Remmers will sign with Jets’ practice squad

The Jets are signing offensive lineman Mike Remmers to the practice squad, according to his agent.

“My client Mike Remmers is signing to the New York Jets practice squad and will be on their active roster in the next week or so once he’s up to speed,” Brett Tessler of Tessler Sports Management wrote on social media.

Remmers, 33, played for the Chiefs last season, seeing action in four games with two starts. He went on injured reserve Nov. 15.

The Jets lost rookie tackle Mekhi Becton to an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap in training camp, and he will miss the season. Veteran tackle George Fant injured his knee Sunday and is day to day with uncertainty about his availability for Sunday.

Remmers started all 16 games at right guard for the Vikings in 2018, but he mostly has played tackle in his nine seasons. He has played for the Chargers, Panthers, Vikings, Giants and Chiefs, starting 90 career games.

