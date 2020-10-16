Mike Remmers says Chiefs’ pass protection issues are correctable

The Kansas City Chiefs have surrendered the fourth-most pressures per drop back in the NFL this season with 77 according to Pro Football Focus. But it doesn’t take the advanced stats to know that Patrick Mahomes has been under siege, all you have to do is open your eyes and watch a game. While Mahomes has only be sacked on 7.8% of his dropbacks, there’s a growing sense that the offensive line needs to do a better job of protecting the quarterback. Some of the blame falls on Mahomes too, taking a few too many steps in his dropbacks. Ultimately it’s a collective effort.

When Kelechi Osemele went down against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, veteran offensive lineman Mike Remmers was inserted into the lineup. He’ll be the starter at left guard moving forward, that much Andy Reid confirmed. As for protecting the quarterback, the nine-year veteran Remmers believes that the issues that Kansas City has seen this season are all correctable.

“Yes, absolutely,” Remmers told reporters on Thursday. “Last week, we obviously didn’t get the dub, but we did some good things, we did some bad things. I think everything that we did negatively is correctable. Little technique things here and there that in about 30 minutes, I’m going to go onto the field and work on myself. I’ve got to be better. Everyone individually and as a group has things to improve on and that’s what our main focus is today.”

Remmers personally won’t be working on much as it relates to protecting Mahomes. He has only allowed three pressures on the season in the 143 snaps that he has played. Austin Reiter is the only offensive lineman that has allowed fewer pressures on the year. Remmers does need to work on his run-blocking, however.

Mike Remmers has the highest pass-blocking grade (80.4 per PFF) of any #Chiefs OL this season. Conversely he has the lowest run-blocking grade (43.4). He's played basically two full games. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) October 15, 2020





According to Remmers, the Chiefs’ offensive line will give themselves a fresh set of downs this week, so to speak. They have shifted their attention from the Raiders game to their upcoming opponent in the Buffalo Bills and what they can do to improve individually and as a unit.

“Last week has absolutely nothing to do with what is about to take place this week,” Remmers said. “If we would’ve won the last week or lost, it doesn’t matter. We all have the same mindset this week as a unit, as an offensive line, as an offense, as an entire team. It’s just to improve, get better, fix what we need to fix, and just move on from there, continue to grow and develop. This is a very special team, and I feel very fortunate to be here. I’m looking forward to getting out and practicing with my teammates.”

For Remmers, that means having the opportunity to practice and prepare to play a single position on the offensive line. It’s something that he hasn’t been able to do yet this season and an opportunity that he relishes.

“Right, just ironing out all of the little details,” Remmers said. “Going into last week, I had been prepared to go into any position they’d want me to go in. This will be nice to just kind of hone in on one spot and be able to take care of what I need to during the week, build the confidence up and get the technique, footwork, hand placement, and everything down.”

Remmers also feels that his experience playing right guard and practicing at tackle will help him improve in his new role as the starting left guard. It has him excited for the challenge that lies ahead against a tough Buffalo Bills defensive line.

“Just builds your confidence going in there and playing,” Remmers said. “This is my ninth year; I’ve got a lot of experience playing but going into a game cold is a little bit more difficult than starting. Having those previous games under my belt is just going to boost my confidence, just knowing I can go out there and do it. I’m really looking forward to it. Buffalo has a great defense, so it’s going to be a great challenge and I’m just really looking forward to it.”