Teams have 12 days left for exclusive negotiation with impending free agents. For the Giants and offensive lineman Mike Remmers, it doesn’t matter.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Remmers likely will be heading to the open market, because it’s unlikely he’ll be re-signing with the Giants before free agency begins.

Remmers, who turns 31 next month, started 14 games for the Giants in 2019. He signed in New York after being released by the Vikings, where he started 29 games in two seasons. And with former Vikings offensive coordinator and Giants coach Pat Shurmur now running the Denver offense, it’s entirely possible that the Broncos will reunite Shumur and Remmers for a third run.

That’s where Remmers began his career, in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. The Broncos cut him late in the preseason. He became a full-time starter for the Panthers in 2015, starting the Super Bowl 50 loss. To the Broncos.

Mike Remmers is likely to hit the market originally appeared on Pro Football Talk