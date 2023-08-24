Mike Purcell passes physical, restructures contract

Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell passed his physical, allowing him to return to practice. Purcell went on the active/non-football injury list after an undisclosed surgery.

The Broncos will ease him back into football activities as they attempt to get him ready for the season opener.

Purcell essentially guaranteed his return to the 53-player roster by restructuring his contract Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Purcell was scheduled to make $3.5 million this season.

He is entering his fifth season in Denver after starting his career with three seasons in San Francisco.

Purcell played all 17 games with four starts last season, seeing action on 528 defensive snaps. He totaled 45 tackles and 1.5 sacks.